Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Numis Stock Performance

LON NUM opened at GBX 339.25 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.60. Numis has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 349.50 ($4.38). The company has a market capitalization of £373.18 million, a PE ratio of 16,991.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

Get Numis alerts:

About Numis

(Get Rating)

Read More

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.