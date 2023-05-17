Numis (LON:NUM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $241.21

Shares of Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.21 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 340.50 ($4.27). Numis shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.26), with a volume of 725,374 shares changing hands.

Numis Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £373.45 million, a PE ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Numis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Numis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70,000.00%.

About Numis

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

