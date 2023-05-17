Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.65

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 90364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,206 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 331,947 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

