Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.46. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 165,094 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
