Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.46. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 165,094 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

