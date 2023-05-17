Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
ONBPP stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $27.44.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
