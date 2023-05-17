ON (NYSE:ONON) Releases Earnings Results

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.
ON Price Performance
Shares of ON stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.
Institutional Trading of ON
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
