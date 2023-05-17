ON24, Inc. (ONTF) to Issue Dividend of $1.09 on June 15th

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

ON24 Price Performance

NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 36,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $350.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.07. ON24 has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.23 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ON24

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 14,081 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $127,855.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 14,081 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $127,855.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dominique Trempont sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,691.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $828,102. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ON24 by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

