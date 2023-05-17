One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Stock Price Down 8.3%

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21). 81,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 17,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

One Heritage Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.41.

One Heritage Group Company Profile

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and investment management company that focuses on the residential sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the development of apartments and co-living housing projects in urban centres. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

