ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Reduced by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 3.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

OKE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. 732,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,796. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

