ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,031 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.29% of ONEOK worth $85,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 34.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,870,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 480,420 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

