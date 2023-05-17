Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.80% and a negative net margin of 665.02%.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ORTX opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,172,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

