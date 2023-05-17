Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.86. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $75,650.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,285,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 243.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 25,843 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,799,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

