Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06.

Insider Activity

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

