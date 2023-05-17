PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.36.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
