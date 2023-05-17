Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 534 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 539 ($6.75). 119,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 172,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 543 ($6.80).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 565.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 596.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

