Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24), RTT News reports. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,043.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.
Palatin Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $10.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
