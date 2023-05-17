Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24), RTT News reports. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,043.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

