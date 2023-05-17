Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.96

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.96 and traded as high as C$33.68. Parkland shares last traded at C$33.50, with a volume of 210,917 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

Parkland Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 2.4762963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

