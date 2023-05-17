Patricia Nakache Sells 28,123 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) Director Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $84,650.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,556.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Price Performance

TDUP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 608,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $290.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ThredUp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,482,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 583,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,693,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 563,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.