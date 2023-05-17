Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.46. The stock had a trading volume of 170,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.