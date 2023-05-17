Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Paysafe Trading Down 12.3 %

PSFE stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paysafe Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 96.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paysafe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

