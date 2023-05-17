Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $14.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $155.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

