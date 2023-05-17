Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,708 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 6.2% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,211,000 after buying an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,288,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 245,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,926,000 after buying an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 51,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

