Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,062,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,850,406. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.69 and a 200-day moving average of $308.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

