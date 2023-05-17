Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $120.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,567. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

