Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 822,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.