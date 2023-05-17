Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.29. 712,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,191. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $287.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

