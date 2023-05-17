Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.68. 605,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 754,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 708,261 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Perion Network by 522.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 586,065 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Perion Network by 718.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 1,472.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 343,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.