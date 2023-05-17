Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.68. 605,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 754,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
