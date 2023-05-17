Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

PVL stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.