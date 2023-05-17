Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,457,000 after purchasing an additional 746,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE PM opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74. The firm has a market cap of $145.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

