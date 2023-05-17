Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

