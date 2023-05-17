Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Up 1.1%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29). 235,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 518,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.25 ($0.29).

Phoenix Copper Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,350.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.68.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

