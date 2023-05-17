Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.80 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.47% and a negative return on equity of 82.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

