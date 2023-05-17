Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,044 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 13.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 164,595 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the third quarter valued at about $8,437,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Down 0.1 %

IOCT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. 4,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,463. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $25.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

