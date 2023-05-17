Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Volume Tops $49,035.38

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $55.88 million and $49,035.38 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00124182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00047046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00031631 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.