Populous Price Tops $0.0431 on Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 66.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $190,292.73 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

