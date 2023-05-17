Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on August 1st

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 308,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.68. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$29.76 and a 12-month high of C$37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The firm has a market cap of C$21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0958904 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

