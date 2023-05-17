Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.67

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.67 and traded as high as C$36.39. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$36.24, with a volume of 2,260,503 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POW. CIBC boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins cut Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 12.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.68. The company has a market cap of C$21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0958904 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

