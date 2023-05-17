Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$118.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cormark increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$98.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.84. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$77.36 and a 12 month high of C$105.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.16). Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.1172871 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.