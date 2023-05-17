Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.83 and last traded at $39.83. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Pro Medicus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Pro Medicus Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

