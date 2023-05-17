ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.15

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.15 and last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 52522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

