Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CEO Sells $3,316,500.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $3,316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Prothena Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 646,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $79.65.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
