Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CEO Sells $3,316,500.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $3,316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prothena Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 646,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

