Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Boosted by Analyst

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verano in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Verano had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $225.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.67 million.
Verano Price Performance
VRNOF opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.81. Verano has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
