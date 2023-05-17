Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

NYSE BR opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

