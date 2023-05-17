Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,500 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

