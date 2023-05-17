Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,300 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after acquiring an additional 188,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at $849,630,587.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

