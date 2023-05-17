Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $312,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $225,157,000 after buying an additional 904,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7,528.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 848,243 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 837,124 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $120.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

