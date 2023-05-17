Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $349,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 64.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE CPNG opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.01 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.