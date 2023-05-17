Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,745 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,695 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices stock opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.01 and a 200-day moving average of $175.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.