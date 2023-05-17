Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after buying an additional 1,060,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after buying an additional 807,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 603,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after buying an additional 567,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %
Tyson Foods stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
