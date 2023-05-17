Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $201.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.01 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.91 million. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

